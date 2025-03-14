512 "customers"
Professional trafficker was caught in Switzerland
The Upper Austrian Criminal Police Office (LKA OÖ) has succeeded in striking a blow against an eight-member trafficking organization that is said to have brought at least 512 people to and through Austria to other EU countries in a total of 75 trafficking operations. Target investigators from the Zurich cantonal police were able to arrest one member, a 35-year-old Austrian, in Switzerland on Friday. The public prosecutor's office in Ried im Innkreis has issued a warrant for his arrest for criminal association.
After intensive and comprehensive investigations by the Upper Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation into the eight-member smuggling organization, target investigators from the Zurich cantonal police succeeded in arresting the 35-year-old Austrian on Friday on the basis of a European arrest warrant issued by the Ried public prosecutor's office.
139 forged documents
The criminal group, led by a 21-year-old Turkish citizen, was found to have smuggled a total of 75 people to and through Austria and other member states of the European Union and to have forged 139 specially protected documents from various countries.
Extradition requested
Following extradition, the 35-year-old will be questioned on suspicion of trafficking in human beings as part of a criminal organization. Further investigations should lead to the identification of at least one other previously unknown member of this organization, according to the Upper Austrian Criminal Police Office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
