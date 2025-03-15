Escape from hospital
No trace of inmate for two months
Where on earth was he hiding? How could he escape so easily? A Kosovar has been missing for two months - the man fled during an examination at Salzburg Accident Hospital. The manhunt is underway ...
Escape from custody instead of pre-trial detention! A prisoner from Kosovo (25) seized the opportunity during an X-ray treatment in the accident hospital and was able to shake off his judicial officers after a short chase. The incident took place on January 7 - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. Since then, there has been no trace of the Kosovar.
"The man is still on the run," confirmed control inspector Johann Schnöll from the Puch-Urstein prison in response to an inquiry from Krone. The manhunt for him is still ongoing. The Kosovar is in custody for several burglary offenses. "He does not pose any immediate danger," emphasizes Schnöll.
Officers quickly lost sight of the convict
It is unclear whether the 25-year-old is still in Salzburg or Austria at all. The fact is: minutes after his escape, the man's trail disappears - even though officers had accompanied the Kosovar to his examination in the X-ray room of the accident hospital.
Four inmates have managed to escape since 2020
Nevertheless, such incidents are extremely rare in Salzburg. According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, there has been one prison break and three escapes in Salzburg since 2020. What does that mean? These occur when prisoners - as in this case - have to be taken to an external hospital for examinations or work outside the prison walls. Most of these escapes ended
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.