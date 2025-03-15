Vignette confusion: How to prevent penalties

However, because the automobile club is regularly contacted about the lack of goodwill, it has been campaigning for a customer-friendly solution for some time. The most straightforward approach would be to point out the possible consequences during the registration process or when the new plates are handed over. "We have been trying for years to get the registration offices to take responsibility, as they are directly involved with the people," says the ÖAMTC. During the re-registration process, employees could remind people not to forget to change the digital vignette. "That would be a seamless system. We don't know exactly why this is failing," says the ÖAMTC.