In the billions
German parties put together financial package
After lengthy discussions, the SPD, CDU/CSU and Greens have agreed on a multi-billion euro defense and infrastructure package for Germany. 100 billion euros are to flow into climate protection and a climate-friendly restructuring of the economy.
The infrastructure pot contains a total of 500 billion euros. The CDU/CSU and SPD had initially offered a volume of 50 billion euros on Thursday. The Greens then insisted that investments must also be made in climate protection. There are also plans to relax the debt brake for significantly higher defense spending and for the states to take on debt. A special fund of 500 billion euros for infrastructure is to be set up from new debt.
CDU leader Friedrich Merz no longer sees the agreement as an obstacle to releasing an additional three billion euros in military aid for Ukraine. According to him, it was agreed with the Greens that the investments from the special fund for infrastructure must be explicitly additional, i.e. cannot be used for current projects or consumer spending. There had been late-night negotiations since Thursday.
The constitution must be amended for the financial package, for which the governing parties CDU/CSU and SPD are dependent on the votes of the Greens. The Bundestag could approve the package next Thursday, after which a two-thirds majority is required in the Bundesrat.
