Streep & Short in a relationship
“Meryl couldn’t help but fall in love”
They are Hollywood's new dream couple: Meryl Streep is said to have fallen in love with her series colleague Martin Short!
Hollywood icons Meryl Streep and Martin Short were in front of the camera together for the comedy crime series "Only Murders in the Building". And the two are said to have realized that they not only had the right chemistry professionally, but also personally.
In a relationship for "well over a year"
As a Page Six insider has now revealed, the actors have been together for "well over a year". "Meryl couldn't help but fall in love with Martin," the insider continued.
The reason is obvious: "He's a gentleman, he makes her laugh and is an all-round positive person. She loves being around him."
Friends and families are also delighted with the couple's relationship. In particular, the stars' adult children - Streep has four, Short three - think "they are adorable together".
Not having been on the lookout
The fact that they finally hit it off was "completely unexpected" for both Streep and Short. They were even a little "blindsided" by their feelings for each other, the insider continued. Neither of them were "looking for a relationship" at the time.
Meryl Streep had been married to Don Gummer since 1978, but announced in 2023 that she had been separated from her husband for several years. Martin Short, on the other hand, was married for 30 years before his wife Nancy Dolman died of cancer in 2010.
