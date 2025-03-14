Uproar during arrest
Vandal threatened victim with knife, bit police officer
Wild scenes unfolded in Innsbruck on Thursday evening: a 53-year-old Moroccan man allegedly scratched the car of a local man and then threatened the victim with a knife after he confronted him. But that was not all: after the police arrived, the suspect turned out to be particularly vicious.
The 53-year-old Moroccan is suspected of having scratched the car of a local man (49) with a sharp object in an underground parking garage in Innsbruck at around 6.15 p.m. on Thursday, the police reported.
Pocket knife pulled out
"After the victim approached the 53-year-old about the damage to property, he threatened him dangerously with a pocket knife," said the investigators. The suspect was then arrested a short time later by a police patrol.
The man put up a massive fight, kicked at the officers and bit a police officer on the left forearm, injuring him.
But the arrest was turbulent. "The man put up a massive fight, kicked at the officers and bit a police officer on the left forearm, injuring him," it continued.
Suspect in police custody
The suspect, who was obviously heavily intoxicated at the time of the attack, was still in police custody on Friday. Appropriate charges will be filed once the investigation has been completed.
