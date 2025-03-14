Vorteilswelt
Owner was also high

Pit bulls on a cocaine high mauled 73-year-old woman

Nachrichten
14.03.2025 09:52

Jo Ann Echelbarger had just planted flowers when two pit bulls stormed into her garden from the neighbor's property. The dogs literally mauled the old woman. Incredibly, the dogs were high and their owner was also on cocaine. Adam Withers and his mother Susan have now been found guilty of manslaughter. 

In September, a neighbor alerted the Ashville police. The neighbor reported that one of Withers' dogs had escaped and was terrorizing the neighborhood.

The officers later noted in the police report that the extremely aggressive dog was dragging its hind legs, appeared disoriented and kept falling down.

Adam Withers after his arrest (Bild: Police Dep. Ashville)
Adam Withers after his arrest
(Bild: Police Dep. Ashville)
(Bild: Facebook.com/AdamWithers , Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: Facebook.com/AdamWithers , Krone KREATIV)

During interrogation, his master admitted that he regularly smoked cocaine in the garage in the presence of his dogs. The dogs had probably become high on the smoke.

The police then informed the municipal animal welfare authority, which failed to remove the dogs from the house. This was the only reason why they were able to escape from the garage again a month later - which their owner failed to notice while high on cocaine.

Susan Withers (Bild: Police Dep. Ashville)
Susan Withers
(Bild: Police Dep. Ashville)

Neck broken, ear bitten off
The dogs charged at Jo Ann Echelbarger, who was working in the garden. The woman didn't stand a chance. According to the coroner, she had suffered bites all over her body, a broken neck and a torn off ear.

Dogs attacked officers
As the 73-year-old lay lifeless on the ground, the dogs attacked a woman who was walking her two Goldendoodles. One of her dogs was mauled to death, the owner was able to save the second animal. When the police arrived, the pit bulls also attacked the officers and were quickly shot dead.

The investigation revealed that both pit bulls had cocaine in their blood. (Bild: Facebook.com/AdamWithers )
The investigation revealed that both pit bulls had cocaine in their blood.
(Bild: Facebook.com/AdamWithers )

With dead dog in arms in front of family member
A day after the fatal attack, Withers provoked the police with a photo of a pit bull with the words "People are the problem" written above it. Echelbarger's daughter Earlene Romine told "WSYX News" that the dog's owner "terrorized us by walking around in front of us with one of his dead dogs in his arms".

Animals had cocaine in their blood
The investigation revealed that both pit bulls had cocaine in their blood and Wither's mother had known about it but had done nothing. The sentence for mother and son has not yet been determined.

Echelbarger's family has sued the Withers and the animal control agency for damages in civil court. Romine: "Mom's death could have been prevented if they hadn't been so negligent!"  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

