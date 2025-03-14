"Inhumane!"
“American Pie” beauty arrested at the US border
Now a Canadian actress is also experiencing first-hand what two German tourists had to go through after Donald Trump took office. Like a Berlin tattoo artist and a man from Saxony-Anhalt, Jasmine Mooney was also arrested at the US-Mexico border crossing in San Diego and has since been held "under inhumane conditions" like a felon.
Mooney had appeared in the 2009 film "American Pie: The Book of Love". Most recently, she launched her own hemp drink "Holy! Water" on the market in her adopted home of Los Angeles.
Denied entry to the USA
She revealed to the TV station "ABC10" that she was denied entry to the USA after a trip to her home country in November: "The border guard simply invalidated my work visa."
Her suspicion: as her "wellness drink" contains more than 0.3 percent of the active cannabis ingredient THC, it is considered a "controlled substance" by the state and this was a reason for the Homeland Security officer to refuse her entry.
Arrested on entry from Mexico
On the advice of her lawyer, the brunette beauty flew to Mexico on March 3. At the Tijuana border crossing, she presented the border officials with the completed application for a new visa, including a job offer from a US employer: "They informed me that I should have applied for the visa at an American embassy. Instead of letting me go back to Mexico, they arrested me."
A real nightmare began for the 35-year-old. She was taken to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in the San Diego suburb of Otay Mesa: "They locked me in a small cell. There was only a mat on the floor, no pillow or blanket. I had to cover myself with aluminum foil like a corpse for two and a half days."
But it got even worse. In the middle of the night, Mooney was woken up by ICE officials: "They put me in chains and transported me to an ICE prison in Arizona."
No information about release
She has been there ever since, with no charges or explanation of what she is guilty of. Even her guards are astonished: "Every officer who sees me says: 'What are you doing here? I don't understand, you're Canadian - how is that possible?"
She is not told when Mooney will be released. For comparison: Sielaff was only deported to Germany after 16 days, Brösche only after 46 days.
When asked by "ABC10", an ICE spokesperson did not want to comment on the case and left it at empty phrases: "There can be up to 60 different reasons why a traveler is arrested. We always treat all travelers with respect and professionalism!"
