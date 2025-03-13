Vorteilswelt
Russians advance

Ukrainian towns near Kursk are now being evacuated

Nachrichten
13.03.2025 21:28

In view of the advance of Russian troops in Kursk, Ukraine has ordered the evacuation of villages on the border with the western Russian region.

0 Kommentare

The order applies to residents of eight settlements, the military administration in the Ukrainian region of Sumy announced on Thursday. The decision was made due to the "aggravation of the operational situation" in the region and the "constant shelling by Russia". 

Russian artillery in the Kursk region (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur)
Russian artillery in the Kursk region
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur)

On Wednesday, Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyj had indicated a partial withdrawal of his troops in Kursk. He stated that the Ukrainian troops would move to "more favorable positions". This formulation is typically used to announce a withdrawal.

Putin: "We are advancing on almost all sections of the front"
However, according to the Russian government and several military bloggers, many Ukrainian soldiers in the region are now pretty much surrounded. In his reaction to the US plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed the situation in Kursk and stated: "Depending on how the situation develops on the ground, we will agree on the next steps to end the conflict and reach an agreement acceptable to all." At a joint press conference with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, the Kremlin chief also stated that the Russian armed forces were currently advancing on almost all fronts.

Vladimir Putin went to the Kursk region in military uniform - observers saw this as a clear sign that he is not yet ready for peace. (Bild: APA/AP)
Vladimir Putin went to the Kursk region in military uniform - observers saw this as a clear sign that he is not yet ready for peace.
(Bild: APA/AP)

In principle, however, he would also be in favor of a ceasefire, but this should not only serve the recovery of the Ukrainian troops and their allies, but also form the "basis for a long-term peace", Putin continued, speaking of the elimination of "deeper reasons" for the war in Ukraine.

Trump: "Things are going well in Moscow"
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump expressed his satisfaction with initial talks between a US delegation in Moscow on the war in Ukraine. "We hear that things are going okay in Russia," said Trump about the negotiations on a ceasefire. However, this does not mean anything as long as there is no final result, Trump added at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. US special envoy Steve Witkoff is in Moscow and is holding serious talks, Trump explained.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi took a completely different view, accusing Putin of manipulating the ceasefire debate. He did not dare to openly tell Trump that he wanted to continue the war, Selensky explained. "And that is why they in Moscow are linking the idea of a ceasefire to such conditions, so that nothing can come of it or nothing can succeed for as long as possible," explained the Ukrainian head of state in his evening video message.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
