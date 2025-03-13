Ukrainian towns near Kursk are now being evacuated

Putin: "We are advancing on almost all sections of the front"

However, according to the Russian government and several military bloggers, many Ukrainian soldiers in the region are now pretty much surrounded. In his reaction to the US plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed the situation in Kursk and stated: "Depending on how the situation develops on the ground, we will agree on the next steps to end the conflict and reach an agreement acceptable to all." At a joint press conference with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, the Kremlin chief also stated that the Russian armed forces were currently advancing on almost all fronts.