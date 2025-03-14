Vorteilswelt
Probably just disposed of

Heartless! Dead cat found in the garbage in Graz

Nachrichten
14.03.2025 06:00

A dead animal was treated like garbage in Herrgottwiesgasse in Graz. An expert from the Arche Noah animal shelter explains what to do if a cat is found.

Who would come up with such an idea? A cat was found in Herrgottwiesgasse in Graz recently - dead. The animal had been heartlessly disposed of like garbage and ended up in a garbage can.

"We've never come across a case like this before. It's terrible", says Katharina Gründl from the public relations department of the Arche Noah animal shelter in Graz. "But we don't know how high the number of unreported cases is. The find here was a chance discovery by a lady." It is therefore quite possible that such a heartless act happens more often.

Katharina Gründl is shocked by the cat find (Bild: Arche Noah)
Katharina Gründl is shocked by the cat find
Anyone who finds a dead animal should call animal rescue
To prevent this from happening, Noah's Ark is focusing on raising awareness. Gründl: "If a dead animal is found, we appeal to people to contact an animal welfare organization or animal rescue immediately. Staff will then come with a chip reader and, provided the animal is chipped, can read out who the animal belongs to. This way, the owners can be informed that something has happened to their four-legged friend."

"Animals are beings that need to be treated with dignity"
The deceased animals are then cremated at the Lebring animal crematorium and can be buried in the Ark Noah collective crypt. Or you can keep the urn. "What is not possible is to dispose of animals in the same way as the poor cat in the residual waste garbage can. Animals are living beings that should be treated with dignity," summarizes Katharina Gründl.

Philipp Braunegger
