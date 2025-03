Four fan buses to outdo “private jet”

His transport empire with around 600 trucks, 900 employees and headquarters in Gleisdorf operates in 22 countries at 33 locations worldwide. He himself is crazy about sport, drove in Formula 3, helped Gleisdorf to win tennis titles and once brought NHL star Thomas Vanek to Graz for a short guest appearance: Herbert Jerich! He has been president since this season and has bought the 99ers a very strong squad. However, the financially clearly inferior Linz Black Wings are currently giving the Styrians a thrilling quarter-final fight!