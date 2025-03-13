US-American woman held stepson captive for 20 years

The victim told after his release that he had had to drink water from the toilet as a child because he didn't even get enough to drink. His food was also rationed. When he was still allowed to go to school, he stole food there - sometimes even from garbage cans. He had not received any medical care or seen a dentist for a long time - his teeth were rotten as a result. When he was rescued, his skin was dirty and his hair matted.