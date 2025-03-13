US influencer kidnaps baby wombat: shitstorm

Prime Minister and animal rights activists appalled

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese sharply criticized the influencer. "Snatching a baby wombat from its mother and causing distress to the mother is simply a scandal," the 7News channel quoted the Prime Minister as saying. Instead, he suggested the influencer try it with other animals in Australia. "Take a baby crocodile away from its mother and see how you get on with it. Take another animal that can actually defend itself," says Albanese.