Black Wings in Graz:
Bring the series and the private jet back to Linz!
They have already fended off a match puck with the 2:1 n.V. in Linz. Can the Black Wings avert the end of the season in the quarterfinal series in Graz on Friday, tie the series 3-3 and force a deciding game in Linz on Sunday? From where the 99ers boss had recently flown off in frustration on his private jet!
His transport empire with around 600 trucks, 900 employees and headquarters in Gleisdorf operates in 22 countries at 33 locations worldwide. He himself is crazy about sport, drove in Formula 3, helped Gleisdorf to win tennis titles and once lured NHL star Thomas Vanek to Graz for a short guest appearance: Herbert Jerich! He has been president since this season and has bought the 99ers a very strong squad.
Black Wings have fewer resources
However, the financially clearly inferior Linz Black Wings are currently providing the Styrians with a thrilling quarter-final fight! Jerich left Linz disappointed in his private jet on Tuesday after the 1:2. Many a Styrian, who would probably have had an airport if they had won, is said to have made the journey home by land. To Graz, where game 6 takes place today!
Linz has already come close twice in Graz
The Black Wings need a win after trailing 2:3 to avert the end of the season and force a deciding game in Linz on Sunday. Even though the EHC lost all their away games against last season's ninth-placed team this season: "We've come close to winning twice recently," says coach Phil Lukas, referring to the 2:3 after the second overtime and the 4:5 after overtime. "A good start like last time in Linz would be very important. In the end, the team that wants it more will win. We'll give it our all," promised striker Julian Pusnik.
Four fan buses travel to Graz
Striker Luka Maver, whose team will once again need a strong goalie Tirronen and strong special teams like in Graz and will have to be cleverer in the second period when making long changes: "The last win gives us confidence. We're really looking forward to the game. Let's go!" The EHC fans are also on fire, with no fewer than four buses heading to Graz on Friday.
So, Linzers: Bring back the series and Jerich and his private jet!
