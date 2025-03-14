Bring the series and the private jet back to Linz!

Linz has already come close twice in Graz

The Black Wings need a win after trailing 2:3 to avert the end of the season and force a deciding game in Linz on Sunday. Even though the EHC lost all their away games against last season's ninth-placed team this season: "We've come close to winning twice recently," says coach Phil Lukas, referring to the 2:3 after the second overtime and the 4:5 after overtime. "A good start like last time in Linz would be very important. In the end, the team that wants it more will win. We'll give it our all," promised striker Julian Pusnik.