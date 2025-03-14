There is great disagreement when it comes to the championship tip

Elias Kircher (Bischofshofen): On the one hand, the supra-regional focus, which attracts more attention. On the other hand, the overall high level - the league offers a real opportunity to recommend yourself for professional soccer.

Michael Perlak (Kuchl): I think it's attractive for most people to play in the top amateur league. Whether it always needs to be reformed, I don't know.

Benjamin Ajibade (St. Johann): The cross-country competition. I think the Westliga as it is now is the best. The high level of effort put in by the clubs makes the league stand out.

Tamas Tandari (FC Pinzgau): I think the regional league with Vorarlberg and Tyrol is just awesome. The way it was before, when you only played in Salzburg, we played Seekirchen 20 times in one year. If you win in Vorarlberg, the bus trip is great.

Thomas Pertl (Wals-Grünau): The comparison with Vorarlberg and Tyrol. The variety and the bus journey have more of a professional flair.