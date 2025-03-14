Tactful" campaign
“Don’t be blindly seduced by beautiful pictures”
In a video clip, Tyrolean mountain rescuers warn against uncritically following beautiful pictures on the internet during mountain tours. The video was produced in collaboration with the Achensee tourist board.
"Tactful!" - This is the name of a video campaign by Achensee Tourismus, which the association uses on its online platforms. "We want to provide insights and show what is important when you are on the mountain," explains Maria Wirtenberger, Deputy Managing Director of the TVB.
Experts brought on board
To ensure that the message reaches the "customers" in a realistic way, the tourism experts have brought professionals on board for a video clip - the Maurach/Achensee and Achenkirch mountain rescue services.
The problem of overconfidence
In this video, the respective local station managers Martin Roner and Sandro Huber address two current problems: On the one hand, more and more hikers and alpinists are overestimating themselves, and on the other, many are uncritically seduced by the magnificent mountain images on the internet or in social media.
If a tour is described on the internet as taking two hours in summer, for example, the walking time is significantly longer after snowfall.
Sandro Huber, Ortsstellenleiter Bergrettung Achenkirch
Reality is different from the internet
"Of course, the reality in the terrain is often different," warns Sandro Huber, head of the Achenkirch branch. If a tour is described on the internet as taking two hours in summer, for example, the walking time is significantly longer after snowfall. "At the same time, beautiful scenes on the internet create pressure to want to do the same thing."
Images are deceptive
The pictures also often don't show the real conditions. "Often, for example, only the most beautiful deep snow slope is presented, while the rocky areas are mostly missing."
Not everything you see on social media should be copied.
Martin Roner, Ortsstellenleiter Bergrettung Maurach/Achensee
Bild: zoom.tirol
Tour planning neglected
His colleague Martin Roner from the Maurach/Achensee mountain rescue service criticizes the fact that many people neglect to plan their tours when looking at fantastic mountain pictures on the internet. "If the conditions on site have changed by the time the tour starts, the situation has to be reassessed. But that doesn't always happen," regrets Roner. Many set off anyway. Accidents and mountain rescue missions are often the result.
Showing the courage to turn back
"Not everything you see on social media should be copied," urges Roner. Instead, it is important to have the courage to abandon a tour or cancel it in good time. "The mountain will still be there later," say the mountain rescuers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.