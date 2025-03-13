Now official: Kimmich extends his contract at FC Bayern

Over 400 competitive matches

Kimmich moved from VfB Stuttgart to the German record champions for the 2015/16 season after two years on loan at RB Leipzig. He has played 429 competitive matches in Munich so far, scoring 43 goals and providing 115 assists. Since then, FC Bayern has celebrated a total of eight German championships and three DFB Cup wins with him, while he has also won the Champions League, the DFL Super Cup six times, the Club World Cup and the European Super Cup during this time.