Poker has come to an end
Now official: Kimmich extends his contract at FC Bayern
Joshua Kimmich has extended his contract with FC Bayern until 2029.
"Mentality and identity - that's what Joshua Kimmich stands for. He has internalized FC Bayern's DNA for years and embodies it on and off the pitch. Where others stop, he's just getting started," enthused sporting director Max Eberl during the announcement. "We are delighted that he will continue to lead our team forward."
Kimmich himself explained: "At FC Bayern, I have the best environment to achieve my sporting goals. I made my decision based on that. There is currently no better package of teammates, coaching team and club environment for me to achieve maximum success. I feel comfortable here and I'm not finished yet."
Bayern President Herbert Hainer complimented the sporting management and the board and explained: "FC Bayern needs players who not only wear the jersey, but also take responsibility - on and off the pitch. And Joshua Kimmich is such a player."
Sporting Director Christoph Freund said: "Everyone can see how Joshua Kimmich is on fire for the game and for his club, in every minute of the game. As a leading figure, he leads the way, drives, gives impetus: an engine that will continue to tirelessly drive FC Bayern forward in the future."
Over 400 competitive matches
Kimmich moved from VfB Stuttgart to the German record champions for the 2015/16 season after two years on loan at RB Leipzig. He has played 429 competitive matches in Munich so far, scoring 43 goals and providing 115 assists. Since then, FC Bayern has celebrated a total of eight German championships and three DFB Cup wins with him, while he has also won the Champions League, the DFL Super Cup six times, the Club World Cup and the European Super Cup during this time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.