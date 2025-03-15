The "Krone" Lower Austria column
The little messenger makes a spring wreath
This is how we decorate everything in "pale purple" in March and bring a fresh spring breeze into our homes. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.
Now is the perfect time to let the fresh spring breeze into your home. The winter blankets are aired and washed and the lighter clothes can come out of the wardrobe again. I use the first mild rays of sunshine not "just" for cleaning, but also to conjure up fresh color and a fresh new look in the home with simple means.
I currently love the colors "lilac" and "pale purple". In symbolism, these colors stand for creativity, spring, softness and renewal - perfect for the new home decor in March. It can be a bit more colorful now! However, I didn't want to buy everything new - so I rummaged through my craft archives and found a few things: a golden brass decorative ring, scraps of purple wool, purple felt and a few small soft pompoms.
I used a fork to conjure up more small pompoms from the purple wool. I cut around 20 petals out of the felt using sharp scissors and attached everything to the ring using craft wire and hot glue. The new colorful spring wreath is now hanging in the living room. And I've heard that the girls will be making some more in the next few days to bring spring into the children's rooms too.
Next up is a spring clean of the children's wardrobes and maybe a touch of purple will be added there too!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.