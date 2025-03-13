Dawn Robinson
Former En Vogue singer has been living in a car for 3 years
Dawn Robinson enjoyed great success with the R&B band En Vogue in the 90s, landing the global hit "Don't Let Go" with the band. In a YouTube video, the ex-girl group member now spoke about her fate: she has been living in her car for three years.
"Guys, I've been living in my car for three years," Robinson explained in the YouTube clip - and sighed: "I said it, oh my goodness, it's outside!"
Eight months in a hotel
The now 58-year-old then explained how it came about. She had lived with her parents in Las Vegas in 2020, but then moved back to Los Angeles on the advice of her ex-manager. He suggested that she could stay with him for a while, but that didn't work out, which is why she ended up living in a hotel for eight months.
Although she started looking for an apartment, this proved to be difficult as her manager "played games" and turned down the proposed accommodation.
Escaped from her manager's "trap"
"Sometimes people want to trap you and keep you in a situation where you're vulnerable and dependent on them," Robinson explained. "So I got out of it."
She had read up on "life in a car" and "liked what I saw". She quickly decided to take the plunge. She has now been living in a car for three years and is now at home in Malibu, California.
"I felt free"
"I felt free," says Robinson about her decision. "I felt like I was on a camping trip. It just felt like it was the right thing to do."
However, she is not sharing this experience to receive pity, the ex-En Vogue singer continued. "It's not 'woe is me,'" she said, "I'm learning who I am. I'm getting to know myself as a person, as a woman."
Of course she misses her family and her circle of friends. "But I had to do this alone. I had to do this for myself." In the meantime, her dog "Max" has also passed away, which is why she is now "really all alone".
At the end of the video, Robinson explained that she would get an apartment if she could, but that she was "absolutely" glad that she had managed to do it this way. "I'm proud of what I've achieved here." And appealed to her fans: "Be spontaneous. Dare to do the scary. Sh**** on the fear."
Eleven million records sold
Dawn Robinson was a member of the R&B band En Vogue from 1990 to 1996. After leaving En Vogue, she sang with the band Lucy Pearl before concentrating on her solo career. Robinson went on tour with En Vogue again in 2005 and 2009.
"Don't Let Go" is one of En Vogue's biggest hits:
During her career, Robinson has sold over 11 million records - as a member of En Vogue and Lucy Pearl as well as a solo artist.
