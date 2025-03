“Disaster, arrogant”: Legend attacks Pep

According to Capello, Guardiola always tried to put himself in the limelight in important games. "The Champions League he won with City is the only one in which he didn't try anything crazy in the decisive games. But in all the other years, in Manchester and Munich, he always wanted to be the main man on decisive days. He changed and invented things so he could say: 'It's not the players who win, it's me. And this arrogance has cost him several Champions League titles," the Italian is convinced.