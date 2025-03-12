Billion-dollar deal
Smartphone game “Pokémon Go” has a new owner
The popular smartphone game "Pokémon Go" has a new owner. Games producer Scopely has paid 3.5 billion US dollars for the game. The company is backed by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund.
The previous owner Niantic and Scopely announced that "Pokémon Go" and other games such as "Pikmin Bloom" and "Monster Hunter Now" would continue to be developed by the same team. Among other things, Niantic wants to focus on artificial intelligence and its geodata platform. However, the developer company will retain the games "Ingress Prime" and "Periodt", which were developed entirely in-house.
"Pokémon Go" was launched in summer 2016 and was a global hit at the time. The game allows users to catch characters on their smartphone screen in a real-life environment. A hard core of die-hard fans guaranteed Niantic continued to generate solid revenue.
20 million active players
"Pokémon Go" is now played by around 20 million people at least once a week. Around half of them play every day, for an average of 40 minutes. By comparison, all other Niantic games combined attract 30 million users per month. Last year, these together brought in more than one billion US dollars.
The new owner Scopely is behind games such as "Monopoly Go!", "Star Trek Fleet Command" and "MARVEL Strike Force". The sale still has to be approved by the authorities and should then be completed by the end of the year.
