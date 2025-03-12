Spring kick-off
This name always appears in record lists
The Salzburg League kicks off the spring on Friday. Anif's Patrick Sparber will soon have the most appearances to his name. Siezenheim was the best-behaved team in the fall.
The hibernation is over, the Salzburg League finally starts into spring. Before "King Football" reigns again in the lower house, the "Krone" takes a look at the league's record figures.
One name that comes up again and again: Patrick Sparber. The striker has scored 120 goals in his 274 games to date (for Grödig, Hallein, Adnet and Anif). In the all-time goalscorer list, he is only five goals short of the leader Matthias Pichler, who ended his career in 2019. "He doesn't look out for himself, he always wants to help the team. The fact that he also scores goals is of course a nice side effect," grins his coach Thomas Eder. Postscript: "He's rightly up there!"
The race for the record stakes is even more exciting. Sparber is only one game behind Bramberg's Harald Nindl. However, the defender is suffering from a torn ligament and will miss the season opener: "That's bitter, but luckily I only have to take a short break."
The fact that he has to give up his place in the sun because of this is not important to the Pinzgau native: "I've heard that I'm first, but that's not important to me personally. But when I'm fit again, I want to make sure I stay at the front." Siezenheim is also at the front.
Unity among champions
At least when it comes to sporting spirit. The winner of the Salzburger Stier 2025 is the clear leader in the fairness table after the fall season. The "bad boys" of the league are based in Puch. Exciting: The two will meet on Saturday to kick off the spring season. The current Western League clubs Wals-Grünau and FC Pinzgau have won the most titles with two championships since the 2012/13 season. When it comes to who will be at the top after this season, the answer is unanimous: "Seekirchen is through."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
