This name always appears in record lists

Unity among champions

At least when it comes to sporting spirit. The winner of the Salzburger Stier 2025 is the clear leader in the fairness table after the fall season. The "bad boys" of the league are based in Puch. Exciting: The two will meet on Saturday to kick off the spring season. The current Western League clubs Wals-Grünau and FC Pinzgau have won the most titles with two championships since the 2012/13 season. When it comes to who will be at the top after this season, the answer is unanimous: "Seekirchen is through."