"Welcome to the USA"

Border patrol officer wanted to see breasts for entry

Nachrichten
12.03.2025 16:59

A former US Border Patrol agent has admitted to abusing his authority to force female migrants to show him their breasts in order to enter the country. He learned extra Spanish commands for his actions.

According to the indictment, 53-year-old Shane Millan claimed during several virtual immigration checks that the women had tattoos on their breasts and demanded that they expose them. In one case, he threatened a woman not to sign her documents if she refused.

Victim deliberately manipulated with Spanish commands
After she followed his instructions, he is said to have replied to her with the words "Welcome to the U.S.A.". The crimes took place in August 2023, while Millan was working on the border between Texas and Mexico.

Investigations revealed that he had previously appropriated Spanish commands on his work computer in order to manipulate his victims in a targeted manner.

Evidence of a "culture of impunity"
Millan was arrested in August and is no longer in service. He faces up to two years in prison and a fine of 200,000 US dollars. The 53-year-old pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of abusing his official powers to violate civil rights.

Human rights organizations see the case as evidence of a "culture of impunity" within the US Border Patrol, in which abuse often goes unpunished.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

