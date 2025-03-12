Trump wants dissolution
US Department of Education launches mass redundancies
During the election campaign, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to close the Department of Education. The department is now taking the first step in this direction and is cutting around half of its 4,000 employees.
The ministry confirmed a corresponding report by the television channel CNN on Tuesday afternoon in Washington. The people affected will be made redundant on March 21, the report continued. According to CNN, the dismissals were to begin on Tuesday.
Layoffs in other ministries as well
"As part of the Department of Education's final task", the ministry has initiated a staff reduction affecting almost 50 percent of the workforce, the ministry's statement said. Numerous employees had already been laid off in other ministries as well.
However, Trump explicitly wants to abolish the Department of Education altogether. He had stated this several times during the election campaign. He said of Secretary of Education Linda McMahon: "I want Linda to abolish herself."
Trump had promised to close the Department of Education in order to give the states more responsibility for education. The "Wall Street Journal" reported last week that Trump wanted to sign a decree to dissolve the entire department. The White House had not said anything about this by Tuesday evening.
US Secretary of Education wants the closure herself
A draft available to the Wall Street Journal instructs Education Secretary McMahon to take all necessary steps to enable the closure of the ministry, the newspaper reported. The aim is to do this to the greatest extent possible under the law, the newspaper quoted from the draft last week.
Ministry a "major scam" for the president
According to the preliminary text, the experiment to control the American education system through federal programs and funds and through bureaucrats who are accountable to no one has failed children, teachers and families. Trump himself had declared that the department was a "big scam".
According to the New York Times, the ministry was created by Congress in 1979 and Parliament would probably have to approve its dissolution. In addition, there would certainly be a wave of lawsuits against a closure.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.