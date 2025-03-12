Ski jumping scandal
FIS takes action! Lindvik and Forfang suspended
The International Ski Federation FIS announced the first consequences on Wednesday following the suit scandal at the Nordic World Championships in Trondheim. Normal hill world champion Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang were suspended with immediate effect.
Three team officials, including head coach Magnus Brevig, have also been suspended for the time being as part of the ongoing investigations, as announced by the FIS.
Lindvik and Forfang were disqualified after the competition on the large hill. There were no consequences from the Norwegian federation, which is why the duo should have started at the Holmenkollen competition in Oslo on Thursday. The FIS has now put a stop to this.
Lindvik and Forrang had been part of the hosts' team in the men's team competition at the World Championships and won bronze, both had also been part of the Norwegians' "silver-plated" mixed team and finished ahead of Austria. Lindvik won gold on the normal hill ahead of Germany's Andreas Wellinger and Austria's Jan Hörl.
FIS confiscates ski jumping suits
In addition, the FIS confiscated all ski jumping suits worn by Norwegian teams at the Nordic World Championships on Tuesday at the request of external investigators from the FIS's independent Ethics and Compliance Office. This applies to both ski jumping and Nordic combined, for both men and women. The suits will be submitted for re-examination as part of the ongoing investigation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.