Three candidates for a wide range of tasks

Two candidates are still in the running for the position of Rector. One of them is Lukas Alfons Huber, a Tyrolean who comes from a family of doctors in Schwaz. Huber has been Professor and Director of the Department of Cell Biology at the Medical University of Innsbruck since 2002. Gert Mayer, Director of the University Clinic for Internal Medicine IV (Nephrology and Hypertensiology), is standing for election alongside him. Mayer comes from eastern Austria and has been in Innsbruck since 1999, according to the Medical University. The third member of the team is German-born clinical psychologist Anna Buchheim, who has been a professor at Leopold Franzens University (LFU) in Innsbruck since 2007 and will serve as Vice Rector for Human Resources for three years (until 2023).