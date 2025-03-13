Rector to be elected
The Medical University of Innsbruck is a large organization and has been led by Rector Wolfgang Fleischhacker since 2017. His successor is to be chosen on Saturday. A Tyrolean is also in the running for the influential leadership position.
With around 3,800 students, 2,300 employees and a three-year budget of 632 million euros (2025-2027), the Medical University of Innsbruck is a large company that is now getting new leadership. On Saturday, the University Council, chaired by physician and former regional health councillor Elisabeth Zanon, will decide on the successor to Wolfgang Fleischhacker. Fleischhacker has headed the Medical University since 2017. His second term ends in October.
Three candidates for a wide range of tasks
Two candidates are still in the running for the position of Rector. One of them is Lukas Alfons Huber, a Tyrolean who comes from a family of doctors in Schwaz. Huber has been Professor and Director of the Department of Cell Biology at the Medical University of Innsbruck since 2002. Gert Mayer, Director of the University Clinic for Internal Medicine IV (Nephrology and Hypertensiology), is standing for election alongside him. Mayer comes from eastern Austria and has been in Innsbruck since 1999, according to the Medical University. The third member of the team is German-born clinical psychologist Anna Buchheim, who has been a professor at Leopold Franzens University (LFU) in Innsbruck since 2007 and will serve as Vice Rector for Human Resources for three years (until 2023).
Rector needs a lot of diplomatic skill
Who becomes rector is not only important for staff and students. Depending on which agendas the head of the university takes on himself, his scope for action is considerable. They can promote research priorities - or not. He makes important personnel decisions. He negotiates the budget with the federal government. The interaction with the state, the negotiation of projects and endowed professorships also depends on the skill of a rector. Who is allowed to demonstrate this skill will be decided on Saturday.
