The big golf comeback takes place in Schladming

Spring is gradually arriving and the golf season in Styria can begin! "We're opening this weekend," says Murhof marketing manager Gerald Stangl, giving the green light. In the north of Graz, there is also the first treat this year: the Audi Circuit is taking place for the sixth time. After two tournaments in Carinthia, the grand finale of the red-white-red tournament series will once again take place at the Murhof (April 9/10). The Styrian aces Lukas Nemecz, Niklas Regner, Timon Baltl and Martin Wiegele will be at the start.