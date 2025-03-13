Vorteilswelt
After 23 years

The big golf comeback takes place in Schladming

Nachrichten
13.03.2025 09:00

This comes as a surprise to all golf fans: after 23 years, a Challenge Tour tournament is being held in Styria again. And in the ski mecca of Schladming of all places. The first highlight of the season takes place in April with the Audi Circuit at GC Murhof, the next treat is the Gösser Open.

Spring is gradually arriving and the golf season in Styria can begin! "We're opening this weekend," says Murhof marketing manager Gerald Stangl, giving the green light. In the north of Graz, there is also the first treat this year: the Audi Circuit is taking place for the sixth time. After two tournaments in Carinthia, the grand finale of the red-white-red tournament series will once again take place at the Murhof (April 9/10). The Styrian aces Lukas Nemecz, Niklas Regner, Timon Baltl and Martin Wiegele will be at the start.

Every year again: in mid-May, golf fans can look forward to the second treat with the 33rd Gösser Open in Maria Lankowitz. Many eyes will be on Jakob Lotschak. The 20-year-old amateur is one of the biggest talents in the country. Last October, the Styrian finished a sensational second in the jump-off at the Alps Tour in Piacenza (Ita).

Meanwhile, the surprising golf comeback of the year takes place in Schladming. The Challenge Tour returns to Styria in the ski mecca of all places. For the first time in 23 years, an event of the second-highest tour will take place in the Green Mark. "The last Challenge tournament was held at Murhof in 2002, when Markus Brier won," says Stangl.

Styrian golf highlights

Audi Circuit: 8.4.: Murhof (play-off), 9./10.4. Murhof (Audi Circuit final).

Gösser Open in Maria Lankowitz: 15-17.5.

Interwetten Open in Schladming/Dachstein: 3-6.7.

The GC Schladming/Dachstein is run by Adamstal owner Franz Wittmann. Adamstal (Lower Austria) has also hosted the Challenge Tour in previous years. But after financial turbulence on the part of the main sponsor, the tour has come to an end. This is how Schladming will enjoy the Tour in July

Porträt von Burghard Enzinger
Burghard Enzinger
