Dispute over electricity price flares up again

Clients not customers of Burgenland-Energie

A third of the lawsuits have come to nothing as the clients were not customers of Burgenland-Energie at the time in question or were not affected by the price adjustment at all, according to the company's statement. One case concerns a woman who does not have an electricity supply contract with Burgenland-Energie, but with a third-party provider. "Apart from that, many of our customers don't even know that a lawyer has filed a lawsuit on their behalf," notes a company spokesperson.