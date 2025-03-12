Burgenland-Energie
Dispute over electricity price flares up again
The conflict between Burgenland-Energie and a Viennese lawyer is full of tension. It is about lawsuits due to excessively high electricity prices. Now the FPÖ is getting involved in the debate.
"We have received a letter from a well-known lawyer addressed to the Federal Competition Authority. The content raises serious questions about the pricing of Burgenland-Energie," explains FPÖ energy spokesman Sandro Waldmann. Specifically, the Freedom Party refers to the accusation that the energy supplier raised the electricity price to more than 55 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) in January 2023 - even though the average tariff in Austria at that time was around 30 cents.
This increase took place two months after the public debate about excessive energy prices had long been underway and the first complaints had been submitted to the competition authority.
FPÖ-Energiesprecher Sandro Waldmann
Solution for all
"According to the letter, customers have successfully filed a lawsuit against Burgenland-Energie. The company has acknowledged the claims, but refused to offer a general solution for all affected customers," denounces the FPÖ.
The case is not new. As reported, Burgenland-Energie had already rejected the claims of the Viennese lawyer in December 2024. "His questionable practices continue," is the latest comment from the company. Inconsistencies had already emerged in the first proceedings.
Clients not customers of Burgenland-Energie
A third of the lawsuits have come to nothing as the clients were not customers of Burgenland-Energie at the time in question or were not affected by the price adjustment at all, according to the company's statement. One case concerns a woman who does not have an electricity supply contract with Burgenland-Energie, but with a third-party provider. "Apart from that, many of our customers don't even know that a lawyer has filed a lawsuit on their behalf," notes a company spokesperson.
Reimburse legal costs
"Further lawsuits have been withdrawn. The plaintiffs now have to reimburse Burgenland-Energie for the legal costs incurred to date," it adds. The Eisenstadt district court is now examining whether the lawyer actually has powers of attorney from the customers. Accordingly, the plaintiffs concerned must appear in court for questioning.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
