Young people dissatisfied with “school-life balance”

Headaches, insomnia

More than half of those surveyed have been so stressed by school that they have reacted with headaches or insomnia. According to the survey, only 16 percent have never had health problems due to school stress. A good half of the young people also report that they are overtired due to the stress of school, remember less or find it difficult to concentrate. Four out of ten state that they have already reacted by blacking out during exams.