Without her fiancé!

Love crisis? Sydney Sweeney prefers to stay in a hotel

Nachrichten
12.03.2025 14:15

Has Sydney Sweeney run away from her fiancé? The actress has reportedly been staying in a hotel instead of at home for some time now - and without her beau!

0 Kommentare

There have been rumors of a lull in love between Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino (41) for some time now. But while the two have been able to withstand the speculation about a hot flirtation between the Hollywood beauty and her "Where the Lie Falls" colleague Glen Powell, there are now clear signs that the relationship is in a serious crisis.

Without a boyfriend in the city of love
As "TMZ" has now reported, referring to an anonymous source, the actress not only postponed her wedding indefinitely some time ago, but also recently fled from her fiancé, it seems.

Sydney Sweeney attended the Miu Miu show in Paris on Tuesday. (Bild: Scott A Garfitt)
Sydney Sweeney attended the Miu Miu show in Paris on Tuesday.
(Bild: Scott A Garfitt)

Since mid-February, Sweeney has no longer been living at home, but in the famous Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, according to reports. And without her fiancé, with whom she had not recently traveled to the city of love. The 27-year-old reportedly preferred to be accompanied by her girlfriends to Fashion Week in Paris.

Dinner and drinks at the hotel
Sweeney has also been spotted dining with her girls at the famous Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel several times in recent weeks, according to TMZ. The Hollywood beauty has also been spotted at the bar and last week, according to eyewitnesses, she also enjoyed lunch by the pool at the luxury hotel with Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos' fiancée.

Sydney Sweeney has been engaged to Jonathan Davino (right) since 2022. The two have not been seen together since January. (Bild: Viennareport)
Sydney Sweeney has been engaged to Jonathan Davino (right) since 2022. The two have not been seen together since January.
(Bild: Viennareport)

Engagement off?
Whether Sweeney actually got cold feet before the wedding with her boyfriend, or whether there may be a completely different explanation for her unusual living situation, is not clear. So far, the "Euphoria" beauty has not commented on her stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel or her current relationship status. 

Sweeney and Davino have been engaged since 2022. The actress and the restaurateur were last spotted together in New York in January.

