"You look like dad"
Beauty operation for Sheen’s daughter after nasty bullying
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richard's daughter Sami has now spoken openly about the reasons for her nose job. She went under the knife last year because the constant teasing had become too much for her, the OnlyFans beauty explained: "People kept saying I looked like my dad."
In the new episode of the reality show "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things", Sami Sheen spoke about the decision to go under the knife for a beauty operation. Last August, the OnlyFans beauty had her nose fixed.
Comparisons with celebrity parents
"I had to deal with kids bullying me," the 20-year-old told People magazine about her years of bullying martyrdom.
She continued: "People said I looked like my dad. I got a message one day, for example, in which someone said: 'You'll never be as beautiful as your mom'."
She had dreamed of a nose job "for as long as I can remember", explained the celebrity daughter, who fires up OnlyFans with sexy photos. Because: "I have this crazy tine stuck to my face."
Tears for Richards
Sami went on to say that she would give anything for a nose like her mother's. A statement that makes mom Denise Richards really sad. "The fact that my daughter wanted to have her nose done made me so sad," explained the actress.
And continued tearfully: "I feel bad because she feels like she has to live up to my nose - or whatever - because I don't want my kids to feel like they have to look a certain way."
Sami would like (even) bigger breasts
As Sami went on to reveal, she didn't want her mom to be there for the beauty operation. She didn't even tell her younger sister Lola (19) about it. "When I had my implants done, I told far too many people," argued the OnlyFans beauty.
That's why she received far too much good advice before her boob job. "I wish I had opted for bigger breasts. So many people told me to make it smaller and that really affected the outcome, which is why I wish I hadn't told anyone."
Sami Sheen had her breasts enlarged nine months before her nose job. The celebrity daughter then shared the results of both procedures with her fans on social media.
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen have two daughters together, Sami and Lola. The actress also adopted 13-year-old Eloise. The couple were married from 2002 to 2006. Richards is now happy with husband Aaron Phypers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.