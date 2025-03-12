Ice age continues
Anyone who had hoped that Max Verstappen and George Russell had resolved their differences over the Formula 1 break will be disappointed. "We simply don't see eye to eye," the Mercedes driver made clear once again in the run-up to the Australian GP.
The two had repeatedly clashed last season, and the collision in Qatar qualifying finally broke the camel's back. After Russell demanded a penalty for the Red Bull driver from the FIA, the latter publicly lashed out at the Briton. Russell, in turn, said that the world champion's statements were "completely disrespectful and unnecessary" - a feud that was to last until the end of the season. And apparently even beyond that ...
"Max has overdone it"
"We haven't spoken, but I also have no concerns about his driving style or anything else. From my point of view, Max overdid it back then and I made it clear that I wouldn't put up with it," Russell said recently at the launch show in London.
There will probably be no dialog between the two in the future, as the 27-year-old now told the BBC: "We just don't see eye to eye. I didn't want to be bossed around. People always seem to shy away from him. But I'm not here to be friends with a world champion. I'm here to win races. And that's exactly his mentality. We have nothing for each other. I've never been afraid to race against Max. I've always put up a fight. We're not going to be best friends, that's for sure"
