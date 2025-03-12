Steel and aluminum tariffs come into force in the USA

Dispute with Canada escalates

Canada has been hit particularly hard, having recently come under fierce verbal attack from Trump. Shortly before the new tariffs came into force, he announced additional levies on Canadian steel and aluminum imports. He doubled the previous tariff rate of 25 percent to 50 percent - in response to a 25 percent increase in electricity prices for US customers by the Canadian province of Ontario. However, after negotiations with US Trade Minister Howard Lutnick, Ontario suspended the electricity increase, whereupon the White House declared that the original 25 percent tariff for Canada would apply again.