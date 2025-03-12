New developments
World Championships: Did Norway cheat on more than just the suits?
New developments surrounding the scandal of the Norwegian ski jumping team: Did the Scandinavians cheat at the Nordic World Ski Championships and not just with their suits?
As reported by the Norwegian broadcaster TV2 and the German newspaper "Bild", it is alleged that unauthorized changes were made to the bindings of Marius Lindvik, world champion on the normal hill. A snapshot apparently shows that the left side has been altered and sanded down - on the day of the competition on the normal hill, of all days.
Norwegian ski jumping coach Magnus Brevig, who has since been suspended, defends himself against the accusations. "This is not Lindvik's ski. Lindvik's bindings were checked by the material control before the jump," he emphasized to TV2.
Suits manipulated
Previously, anonymously filmed and published videos had already caused a stir. The footage shows how the Norwegian team manipulates competition suits in an unlawful manner.
For example, an unauthorized seam was added to provide more stability. The additional stability helps the jumpers to fly in the air. The Norwegian team admitted to cheating. After the large hill individual Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang were disqualified.
