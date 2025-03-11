Trial in Vienna
Girls experienced a night of horror in an illegal asylum home
Seven pages of cruelty - this is how the indictment of the Vienna public prosecutor's office against two Algerians can be described. They are said to have lured two girls (14 and 15) into a house that was being demolished, drugged them and then brutally raped the older girl. They are facing up to ten years in prison at the trial in Vienna's regional court.
"Come on, we'll take you to a party" - two Algerians said something similar to two girls, aged 14 and 15, on the last national holiday so that they could get into a cab with them shortly after midnight. What followed was 15 hours of pure martyrdom. The Vienna public prosecutor's office writes in its indictment: "When the girls got out, the defendants grabbed the older girl and dragged her into the building."
Exctacy instilled under death threats
Her friend followed her into the empty office complex in the 20th district - which had degenerated into an illegal asylum shelter and drug den. "There, the defendants administered various impairing substances to the two minors" - as later blood tests of the young victims proved. They testified that the two men had also threatened to kill them if they did not swallow Exctacy tablets.
The two young people must have been completely befuddled in a very short time. The 31-year-old first defendant then raped the 15-year-old. "He said that no one could hear her and that he would kill her if she didn't have sex with him." Strangulation marks, hematomas and scratches bear witness to the brutal assault.
He said that no one could hear her and that he would kill her if she did not have sex with him.
Staatsanwaltschaft Wien in der Anklageschrift
Police officers were unable to locate the girl
Meanwhile, the younger girl tried to get help: "As it was obvious to the 14-year-old that the first defendant was sexually assaulting her friend, she contacted the police emergency number and stated that she and her friend were being raped at a party," the prosecution describes. However, she was unable to give the officers her location and attempts to locate her were unsuccessful ...
Bruised ribs after abuse
Then the accused also attacked the younger girl: Holding a dummy pistol in front of her, he attacked the girl so brutally that the 14-year-old suffered a bruised rib. The second defendant (24) had also contributed to the rape and sexual assault. It was not until the afternoon that the severely impaired girls were able to flee and alert the police.
On Wednesday, the Algerians will go on trial in Vienna's Landl district. In the preliminary proceedings, they deny the serious allegations. The 31-year-old had not had sex with anyone, the 24-year-old had slept at all. DNA evidence says otherwise. They face up to ten years in prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.