But ÖFB team instead of Romania! Florucz “speechless”

In spring 2020, Florucz had already played three games for Austria's U19 national team, after which, according to his own statements, there was no contact with the ÖFB for a long time. Romania then expressed great interest last year, with team boss legend Mircea Lucescu personally making representations to Ljubljana. In the fall, Florucz applied for Romanian citizenship with the support of the Romanian association. However, he has not yet received this, which means that he is currently only eligible to play for Austria.