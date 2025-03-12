Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trial in Feldkirch

Dwarf rabbit simply abandoned in the wild

Nachrichten
12.03.2025 06:05

A heartless pet owner had to answer for cruelty to animals at Feldkirch Provincial Court on Tuesday.

0 Kommentare

Was it instinct or fate that the two dwarf rabbits survived their owner's heartless actions? It was November 12 of last year when the 39-year-old defendant abandoned the animals in a meadow in Dornbirn, supposedly sealing their fate. Unlike brown hares, this species is generally unable to survive in the wild. Left to their own devices, however, the dwarf rabbits may have accidentally hopped in the right direction. They were eventually found very close to the Dornbirn animal shelter - an almost fateful coincidence.

At the trial on Tuesday afternoon, the man pleaded not guilty to the charge of cruelty to animals despite the clear facts. "I was in financial difficulties at the time and therefore abandoned the rabbits. But I didn't want to torture them. I assumed that they would survive on their own," the accused described his view of the situation in court. His former partner, who was called as a witness, then took the floor and incriminated her ex-partner by stating that, according to her, the 39-year-old was well aware of the helplessness of the animals in the wild.

He had told her that he didn't care at all if the rabbits didn't survive. Despite the threat of a previous conviction for cruelty to animals, the man rejected a diversion offered by Judge Verena Wackerle in the event of a remorseful confession until the end. And so the council sentenced the previously blameless man - not yet legally binding - to a partial fine of 2,400 euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Chantal Dorn
Chantal Dorn
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf