Dwarf rabbit simply abandoned in the wild

At the trial on Tuesday afternoon, the man pleaded not guilty to the charge of cruelty to animals despite the clear facts. "I was in financial difficulties at the time and therefore abandoned the rabbits. But I didn't want to torture them. I assumed that they would survive on their own," the accused described his view of the situation in court. His former partner, who was called as a witness, then took the floor and incriminated her ex-partner by stating that, according to her, the 39-year-old was well aware of the helplessness of the animals in the wild.