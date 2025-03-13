43,000 euros
Water becomes a luxury for pensioner
A pensioner in Knittelfeld is said to have used around eleven million liters of water between October 2023 and October 2024. The 68-year-old is said to have paid over 43,000 euros for this. The town is now looking for a solution to the problem.
On average, the daily water consumption per person in Styria is 120 to 140 liters. According to the reading of the water meter, however, the daily consumption of the Murtal woman was around 30,400 liters in the specified period. This would have allowed the pensioner to fill almost 74,000 bathtubs or 462 swimming pools measuring four by three by two meters. The water bill issued for the year 2024 therefore amounts to an incredible 43,494 euros.
Burst pipe or not?
For the 68-year-old, the amount of her consumption and the bill issued cannot be explained: "I live alone and there was no burst pipe. After a measurement in July 2024, my consumption suddenly returned to normal from one day to the next."
The responsible water association Aichfeld-Murboden sees things differently: "We assume that the incident was indeed a burst pipe. The person affected was informed twice and contacted by us, but now denies this," says the water board.
About two weeks ago, the water meter in question was collected by the water board and sent in for evaluation. It is now to be re-read and checked.
We know that this amount of water is not consumed under normal circumstances.
Harald Bergmann, Bürgermeister Knittelfeld
Bild: Jauschowetz Christian
Mayor gives hope
Harald Bergmann, Mayor of the town of Knittelfeld, has a solution-oriented approach to the incident: "We know that this amount of water cannot be consumed under normal circumstances." At the moment, it is a case of waiting until the results of the water meter sent in are available, but the incident will be discussed at the next municipal council meeting.
"We want to find a solution. It will come down to leniency, so that the person concerned only has to pay the usual standard consumption," says Bergmann. This gives the pensioner hope.
