Water becomes a luxury for pensioner

On average, the daily water consumption per person in Styria is 120 to 140 liters. According to the reading of the water meter, however, the daily consumption of the Murtal woman was around 30,400 liters in the specified period. This would have allowed the pensioner to fill almost 74,000 bathtubs or 462 swimming pools measuring four by three by two meters. The water bill issued for the year 2024 therefore amounts to an incredible 43,494 euros.