Pensioner trapped in elevator – it takes off

Elevator moved off despite the door being open

As reported by "t-online", the accident occurred on Monday afternoon in Riesstraße in Munich. The woman stumbled on the second basement floor when she tried to enter the elevator. Despite the door being open, the elevator unexpectedly moved upwards and stopped about 40 centimetres short of the first basement floor. As a result, her upper body was trapped on the first floor and her legs were trapped on the second floor.