With fatal consequences
Pensioner trapped in elevator – it takes off
An 82-year-old woman has been injured in a serious elevator accident in Munich. The woman had fallen when she tried to get into the elevator. Before she could get up, the car suddenly moved upwards and got stuck between two floors.
In the accident, her upper body was trapped at the level of the upper floor, while her legs were caught between the cabin and the shaft, reported the "FAZ". According to the fire department, the woman's husband was already in the cabin and immediately pressed the emergency call button.
Elevator moved off despite the door being open
As reported by "t-online", the accident occurred on Monday afternoon in Riesstraße in Munich. The woman stumbled on the second basement floor when she tried to enter the elevator. Despite the door being open, the elevator unexpectedly moved upwards and stopped about 40 centimetres short of the first basement floor. As a result, her upper body was trapped on the first floor and her legs were trapped on the second floor.
The rescue was difficult. The fire department initially tried unsuccessfully to widen the gap between the cabin and the shaft. The 82-year-old remained responsive, but suffered serious leg injuries and lost a lot of blood.
Fire department resorted to unusual measures
In order to free her, the emergency services decided to take an unusual measure: they climbed into the cabin with her in order to lower it with the additional weight. The woman was put under anaesthetic and supported from below with a spinal board.
After around 40 minutes, the 82-year-old woman was finally freed and taken to hospital. Her husband received psychological support. The police have started an investigation into the cause of the accident.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
