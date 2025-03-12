Saving in the wrong place: commuters in need of a parking space

Temporary parking spaces

"We already pushed for the construction of a parking garage when the new train station was being planned," says Mayor Wolfgang Kocevar. However, ÖBB and the state did not consider such an investment to be necessary. Kocevar has now discussed the pressing shortage of parking spaces in talks with ÖBB representatives with City Councillor for Transport Claudia Dallinger. First remedy: 100 to 150 temporary parking spaces will be built in the area of the former construction office by the end of April.