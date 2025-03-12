At new train station
Saving in the wrong place: commuters in need of a parking space
The 400 parking spaces at the new train station in Ebreichsdorf are usually full to capacity. After a parking garage was dispensed with during construction for cost reasons, the town is now hoping that ÖBB and the state will see reason.
The fast rail connections on the Pottendorf line are well received - apparently even too well. Commuters are literally storming the new station in Ebreichsdorf in the district of Baden. The result: almost a year and a half after the opening, the parking lot in front of the station is completely full almost every day. With all the negative side effects such as parked-up country lanes and residential driveways, annoyed residents and equally annoyed commuters.
Temporary parking spaces
"We already pushed for the construction of a parking garage when the new train station was being planned," says Mayor Wolfgang Kocevar. However, ÖBB and the state did not consider such an investment to be necessary. Kocevar has now discussed the pressing shortage of parking spaces in talks with ÖBB representatives with City Councillor for Transport Claudia Dallinger. First remedy: 100 to 150 temporary parking spaces will be built in the area of the former construction office by the end of April.
Hope dies last
The head of the city appeals to commuters to use more regional bus lines to get to the station and - if possible - to use the cycle paths to the station. And he hopes that a parking garage will be built in the medium term after all.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
