Automatically saved design

"Europe must become more self-sufficient"

"The decision on the next supersonic fighter jets for the Austrian Armed Forces must also take into account how Trump is currently behaving," said Minister Klaudia Tanner on the sidelines of the event in Zeltweg to the "Krone" newspaper. Although she does not want to rule out US aircraft, it generally makes sense to become more independent of the USA in Europe. The military would like 36 new jets, but it remains to be seen whether this high number will be maintained - we currently operate just 15 Eurofighters.