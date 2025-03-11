Automatically saved design

Up to 36 jets
20,000 Eurofighter flight hours without any major damage to man or machine were the reason for a proper hangar party with brass band music and goulash at Hinterstoisser Air Base in Zeltweg yesterday, Tuesday. But while two Eurofighters were doing their rounds in the sky, the conversations on the ground had long since turned to the search for a successor.
According to "Airchief" Major General Promberger, the first new jets would have to land in Zeltweg from 2032, replacing the Eurofighter in phases - so a decision would have to be made soon. It takes seven to eight years to introduce a new type of aircraft, including procurement, pilot training and retraining of maintenance personnel.
Several successors to choose from
European models such as the Dassault Rafale from France, the Saab Gripen from Sweden and a newer version ("Tranche 4" instead of the "Tranche 1" that we are currently flying) of the Eurofighter from the Airbus consortium were mentioned by name. But the US "F-35A" jet, which only made a much-noticed appearance at the Airpower air show in September, was also mentioned as a possible next army jet - especially because neighboring countries such as Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Italy are currently purchasing the American aircraft.
At least in Switzerland, this decision is currently being questioned: do we want to purchase highly sensitive weapons systems from a Trump-led America that could possibly be deactivated or restricted remotely in the event of war? Wouldn't it be better to rely on European products that work even if they are used against US interests?
"Europe must become more self-sufficient"
"The decision on the next supersonic fighter jets for the Austrian Armed Forces must also take into account how Trump is currently behaving," said Minister Klaudia Tanner on the sidelines of the event in Zeltweg to the "Krone" newspaper. Although she does not want to rule out US aircraft, it generally makes sense to become more independent of the USA in Europe. The military would like 36 new jets, but it remains to be seen whether this high number will be maintained - we currently operate just 15 Eurofighters.
Tanner does not expect any resistance from the coalition partners; after all, the successor decision to the Eurofighter is in the government program. "Everyone is behind it," says the minister. At least Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ) had already announced that he was "against a policy on defense, whatever the cost".
