Fässler, Fäßler & Alton wanted as flatmates

As mayor, I see myself more as a service provider to the citizens of the city - less as a "ruler", more at eye level.

Dornbirn's city council should reflect the people in our city - women, young people, people of different nationalities and pensioners. We have tried very hard to achieve this with the Neos list.

What has been your happiest day as a politician so far? I'm always happy when something that we Neos have initiated is implemented with the help of all the parliamentary groups in the city council. Examples include the new pedestrian zone in Marktstraße or the city center master plan.

Has your account ever been in the red? Of course, I used to be a student and there was often a lot of money left over at the end of the month...

Which candidate would you move into a shared flat with? As the oldest of all the candidates, I'm already thinking about the next step - the retirement flat share. The younger candidates are therefore unfortunately out of the running...