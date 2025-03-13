Dornbirn candidates
Fässler, Fäßler & Alton wanted as flatmates
Two women and four men are running for mayor of Dornbirn. The "Krone" asked the six leading candidates to answer a few non-political questions.
Julian Fässler may not want to move into a shared flat with any of his rival candidates, but he would like to "go for a beer" with "all the other candidates at any time". "And maybe I could go on a hike with Markus. We both like going into the mountains," reveals the deputy mayor.
Julian Fässler (ÖVP)
As mayor, I have an open ear for everyone. I also have 13 years of experience as a manager in the private sector. That helps a lot when it comes to making smart decisions and managing 2000 employees.
The Dornbirn city council is the place where we agree how we want to live together. I want us to continue along the Dornbirn path - in other words, to work together constructively across party lines. What has been your happiest day as a politician so far? I fulfill my tasks with passion - so there are many happy days. When you can solve people's problems or get affordable housing units off the ground, you find your own work very meaningful.
Was your bank account ever in the red? I financed my apartment with a loan. That left me with a negative balance.
Which competitor would you move into a shared flat with? I'd rather stay with my family.
Markus Fäßler is glad that the question of a flatmate is only hypothetical, but adds: "If I did, it would be with everyone. There would certainly be a lot of tension in the air, but there would probably also be some very funny and enjoyable moments."
Markus Fäßler (SPÖ)
As mayor, I would like to tackle the challenges facing the city and work together with the population and my political rivals to develop and implement solutions to shape the city positively for the future.
For me and the Dornbirn Social Democrats, the Dornbirn City Council is the place where we like to discuss important decisions, even tough ones, and then make a democratic decision for Dornbirn.
What has been your happiest day as a politician so far? Whenever I was able to achieve something for the people of Dornbirn. There have been some very happy days. The best is when someone says thank you.
Was your account ever in the red? Yes, during my time as a young family man it unfortunately happened quite often - housing and living in Dornbirn was and is comparatively expensive.
Which competitor would you move into a shared apartment with? Thank goodness that's only a hypothetical question.
The two women, Green Party top candidate Juliane Alton and Martina Hladik from the Neos, on the other hand, are already thinking about a retirement flat share - and would probably be a good match. As far as the flatmates are concerned, Juliane Alton believes they only need to meet one criterion - namely that they have a practical knowledge of the rules of shared accommodation.
Christoph Waibel (FPÖ)
As mayor, I would review and improve the office in terms of proximity to citizens and service, put an end to the gigantism of buildings, tidy up the train station, collect ideas - for example for the market square - from recent years and test their feasibility, reorganize the budget and review the transport concept for future viability.
The Dornbirn city council should implement the aforementioned steps.
What has been your happiest day as a politician so far? When I saw the result of the state parliament election. That showed that many people want me in politics.
Has your bank account ever been in the red? Is the question based on months or years?
Which competitor would you move into a shared flat with? With Markus Fäßler from the SPÖ. Because he's the only person besides me who smokes. He could probably help out with cigarettes if needed.
Martina Hladiks took a closer look at the potential flatmates: "With the FPÖ's image of women, I'd be worried that I'd have to do the cooking and cleaning in the flat share," she says. "But maybe Juliane Alton might be interested in a retirement flat share later on?"
Juliane Alton (Greens)
As mayor, I make sure that citizens are more involved, because more direct democracy is easiest to organize at municipal level. I'm getting a communal kitchen for kindergartens and schools off the ground and I'm making sure that some eyesores are transformed into beautiful urban spaces.
Dornbirn's city council could do with more of an audience, as the meetings are open to the public and are also streamed. The speeches by the Greens can be quite entertaining.
What has been your happiest day as a politician so far? The successful election day of the 2020 municipal council elections. The increase of six percent meant that the Greens are the second-largest parliamentary group in the city council.
Has your account ever been in the red? That was a while ago...
Which competitor would you move into a shared flat with? In 20 years' time, I'd move into an old people's flat share with someone who knows the ropes.
Christoph Waibel (FPÖ) and Sascha Kulasevic from the KPÖ have a very pragmatic approach. The Freedom Party member would prefer to move in with Markus Fäßler - after all, he is also a smoker and could help out with the cigarettes if necessary.
Martina Hladik (NEOS)
As mayor, I see myself more as a service provider to the citizens of the city - less as a "ruler", more at eye level.
Dornbirn's city council should reflect the people in our city - women, young people, people of different nationalities and pensioners. We have tried very hard to achieve this with the Neos list.
What has been your happiest day as a politician so far? I'm always happy when something that we Neos have initiated is implemented with the help of all the parliamentary groups in the city council. Examples include the new pedestrian zone in Marktstraße or the city center master plan.
Has your account ever been in the red? Of course, I used to be a student and there was often a lot of money left over at the end of the month...
Which candidate would you move into a shared flat with? As the oldest of all the candidates, I'm already thinking about the next step - the retirement flat share. The younger candidates are therefore unfortunately out of the running...
Sascha Kulasevic, on the other hand, would like to see the future mayor as a partner in the WG - and apparently also as a financier. "The mayor is one of the few people in this city who can still afford the high housing costs on his politician's salary," he says, explaining his choice.
Sascha Kulasevic (KPÖ)
As mayor, I would give everything above an average salary of 2500 euros net per month to a social fund to help Dornbirn residents in need, just like the KPÖ mayor Elke Kahr does in Graz.
The Dornbirn city council should make affordable housing a key issue in the city and build more public, affordable and high-quality apartments.
What has been your happiest day as a politician so far? Fortunately, I'm not one yet. And if being a politician means above all lining your own pockets and making lots of promises before elections that you only break again afterwards, then I never want to be one.
Has your bank account ever been in the red? Yes, and with the high cost of housing and inflation, this is all too often an everyday concern for more and more people in Dornbirn. Which competitor would you move into a shared flat with? With the future mayor, he can afford it.
