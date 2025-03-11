Vorteilswelt
Iranian under suspicion

Nachrichten
11.03.2025 14:27

Bloody deed in an apartment in Innsbruck: A 34-year-old Iranian is said to have attacked a local man with a knife and cut him. The police are investigating on suspicion of attempted murder. The alleged perpetrator is already in custody.

The bloody attack is said to have taken place on Sunday in the early hours of the morning - around 7.30 am - in the Pradl district of Innsbruck. However, the police only went public with this on Tuesday afternoon.

The 34-year-old Iranian is suspected of having "attacked a 43-year-old Austrian in an apartment with a previously unknown knife-like object", according to the investigators.

30 centimeter long cut
The victim suffered a 30-centimetre-long cut on his left forearm. After initial treatment, the man was taken to Innsbruck Hospital by ambulance. After treatment of the cut, he was admitted as an inpatient. Incidentally, the act of bloodshed had occurred in the local man's apartment.

During an initial interrogation, the man did not confess.

Pre-trial detention already imposed
The suspected perpetrator was finally found by the police in his apartment at around 8.20 am. The Iranian was arrested and taken to Innsbruck prison. "During an initial interrogation, the man did not confess", the investigators continued.

The background and motive for the knife attack are still completely unclear and are the subject of further investigations. The suspect has since been remanded in custody.

Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Folgen Sie uns auf