The Vienna police are currently on the lookout for several con artists who allegedly defrauded a 66-year-old woman of a large sum of money. The suspects used a devious occult scam to steal jewelry and cash worth a six-figure sum. The police have now published a mugshot of one of the suspects.
In November 2024, the 66-year-old Viennese woman was the victim of the scam. The suspect pictured above spoke to the woman in Mandarin in the city center and offered to have her valuables blessed by a spiritual master.
In good faith, the woman allowed herself to be accompanied to her apartment to collect cash and jewelry for the supposed ritual. They then drove together to a park in the 1st district. There she was met by two other suspects.
Suspects distracted the pensioner
While the 66-year-old was distracted, the suspects stole her cash and valuable jewelry. The loss amounts to a six-figure sum! The Vienna police are now investigating grand theft and occult fraud.
Information to the police will be treated confidentially and can also be reported anonymously by calling 01-31310-62800.
