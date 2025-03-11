Climate change turns pollen season into a permanent plague

Main enemy of many allergy sufferers probably not quite as annoying this year

As far as this year's situation is concerned, hazel and alder were already active in mid-January after the warm winter and peaked in the first week of March, reported Lukas Dirr, Head of Aerobiology at ÖPID. Ash trees are likely to reach their peak between mid-March and mid-April. The birch, a main enemy of allergy sufferers, should not be as troublesome as usual this year due to its biennial cycle.