Ski jumping on the brink
“Like at the airport”: revolution after World Championship scandal?
Norway's ski jumpers have lost their credibility. Following the scandal involving manipulated suits that came to light at the Nordic World Ski Championships, the FIS has been called upon to revise its rules. The head of the FIS materials commission, Andreas Bauer, is calling for the introduction of 3D scanners.
"So far, everything has been checked manually, and human measurement inaccuracies cannot be ruled out. We now need to switch to modern technology as quickly as possible and use 3D scanners, just like at the airport," Bauer told German media.
"We can scan the jumpers' body measurements and we can then scan them in the suits. I am sure that this will take the controls to a new level in terms of fairness," said Bauer. "Because every centimeter of the suit can be checked quickly and accurately - before, during and after the competition. With modern technology, we will be able to prevent fraud of this kind in the future. And it would also put an end to haggling over centimetres."
Suits manipulated
Anonymously filmed and published videos show how the Norwegian team manipulated the competition suits in an unlawful manner. For example, an unauthorized seam was attached to provide more stability. The additional stability helps the jumpers to fly in the air. Under increasing pressure, the Norwegians admitted to the fraud. Now there are concerns that the scandal goes much further.
