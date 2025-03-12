ÖBB in despair
ÖBB despairs of “Martin” and “Elefantenfuß”
Warming rooms, sleeping places, shelters: Two mentally impaired homeless people turn down all these offers in Vienna and have instead become a terror for ÖBB passengers. A train driver describes his experiences with "Läusemartin" and "Elefantenfuß" to the "Krone" newspaper.
We are "used to a lot", especially in Vienna's rapid transit system, says an ÖBB train driver, who contacted the "Krone" on condition of anonymity, in his appeal for help - but two particular homeless people put all other "normal" problems with drunks and rioters in the shade: The two are already so well known that all ÖBB employees from the region immediately know who is meant when "Läusemartin" or "Elefantenfuß" are mentioned.
"Bestial" stench
"Läusemartin", one of the two, suffers from extreme lice infestation. Time and again, S-Bahn trains had to be pulled out of service because he was on board - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. It is no less problematic when "Elefantenfuß" boards a train. He got his nickname because of a devastating chronic festering infection in his leg, which, according to the train driver, "stinks terribly of decay" - so much so that you can even smell it in the driver's cab when he gets into the railcar. All the more reason for him to put the passengers in the carriage to flight.
"Trains are canceled every day because of him. He's been harassing other passengers for years," says the train driver, despairing of the uninvited guest - and yet showing compassion: "I'm aware that he's a poor soul." He has also tried to help him often enough, but: "When we speak to him, he insults us. He doesn't want to be helped. Once he wanted to run after me, but he couldn't because of his leg. He rarely gets off without the police."
Passengers often contact us via the emergency intercom or talk to us about him. Many colleagues are overwhelmed by the situation, it's a nervous strain for us. We should concentrate on driving and not on him.
A battle against windmills
For the police and ÖBB, it is a battle against windmills: If the homeless person is removed from the train - with the corresponding effort, delays and annoyance on the part of the passengers - he will board another one shortly afterwards. After incidents with him, the ÖBB only has the choice of withdrawing a train - which means a gap in the timetable and even more annoyance for passengers - or continuing the journey: i.e. permanent odor nuisance and also annoyance for passengers.
The two homeless people, who are known all the way up to ÖBB management level, were banned from the premises years ago, but they do not comply. The railroad speaks of a psychosocial problem that is at least as serious as a hygiene problem. Attempts have already been made via the executive, aid organizations, municipalities and courts to obtain care for the two. However, this is only possible against their will if their lives are in danger or there is an immediate serious health risk.
