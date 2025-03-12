ÖBB despairs of “Martin” and “Elefantenfuß”

"Bestial" stench

"Läusemartin", one of the two, suffers from extreme lice infestation. Time and again, S-Bahn trains had to be pulled out of service because he was on board - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. It is no less problematic when "Elefantenfuß" boards a train. He got his nickname because of a devastating chronic festering infection in his leg, which, according to the train driver, "stinks terribly of decay" - so much so that you can even smell it in the driver's cab when he gets into the railcar. All the more reason for him to put the passengers in the carriage to flight.