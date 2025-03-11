Vorteilswelt
Parents worried

Elementary school principal warns of a child snatcher

Nachrichten
11.03.2025 11:06

Great excitement among parents in Gallneukirchen. The principal of the primary school has sent a letter to parents warning of a child snatcher. The suspect is said to have approached a fourth-grader on Monday and asked her to get into his car.

0 Kommentare

"The girl reacted correctly and started screaming loudly. At home, she told her mother about the incident, who then reported it to the police. The police then contacted the principal and asked her to inform the parents about the incident," reports Birgit Kopf from the Upper Austrian Education Directorate. "I spoke to the principal. She says that the child is a very reliable pupil."

This warning was sent out to the parents (Bild: zVg)
This warning was sent out to the parents
(Bild: zVg)

Warnings are important
In principle, such warnings are important, but very often these incidents turn out to be false reports. Children are made aware of such "child distractors" as part of their road safety education - and usually the corresponding reports pile up right afterwards. 

A curious example
A few years ago, there was a huge commotion in a Krems Valley community because an unknown man had asked three schoolboys whether he should take them up the hill in his car. After a successful manhunt, it turned out to be the new local doctor, who had felt sorry for the children on their arduous journey home. . .

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Gantner
Christoph Gantner
