"Backbreaking work"
Berger on Ferrari: “You like to bask in the sun”
For former Ferrari driver Gerhard Berger, the myth of the traditional Italian team is what makes the title challenge in Formula 1 so difficult. Ahead of the season opener in Melbourne with the debut of record world champion Lewis Hamilton for the Scuderia, the 65-year-old emphasized: "Success with Ferrari is twice as difficult as with any other team."
Berger also provided an explanation: "This aura also makes you want to sit in a deckchair and bask in it," said Berger. "But it's not a time for sunbathing, it's hard work."
Ferrari title almost 20 years ago
Berger cited his compatriot Niki Lauda and seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, like Hamilton, as examples. Lauda and Schumacher were two drivers who worked day and night with the team, brought in the right people and knew how to use Ferrari's resources to their advantage, Berger emphasized.
Lauda won the drivers' world championship in the Ferrari in 1975 and 1977. After his two triumphs with Benetton, Schumacher shaped an era with the Scuderia from 2000 onwards with five titles in a row. However, it has now been almost another 20 years since a Ferrari driver won the title. In 2007, Kimi Räikkönen benefited from the escalated McLaren stall dispute between Hamilton in his first Formula 1 year and two-time champion Fernando Alonso.
Berger is familiar with the problem
The Spaniard then also tried his hand at Ferrari, as did four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. Both failed. "It's always difficult to lead Ferrari to success. I didn't succeed in my time either," recalled Berger, who drove for the Scuderia for a total of six years in the 1980s and 1990s.
Berger does not see the fact that Hamilton is now contesting his first year with Ferrari as a problem. "He is so experienced that it doesn't matter whether it's his first, second or third year in a team. He will be integrated into the team in no time at all," said Berger. Ferrari certainly has the opportunity to play a role in the world championship. "Whether the driver will then be Lewis Hamilton or his team-mate Charles Leclerc remains to be seen," said Berger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.