Berger on Ferrari: “You like to bask in the sun”

Berger does not see the fact that Hamilton is now contesting his first year with Ferrari as a problem. "He is so experienced that it doesn't matter whether it's his first, second or third year in a team. He will be integrated into the team in no time at all," said Berger. Ferrari certainly has the opportunity to play a role in the world championship. "Whether the driver will then be Lewis Hamilton or his team-mate Charles Leclerc remains to be seen," said Berger.