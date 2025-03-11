Tesla shares continue to plummet, Musk sighs

Among other things, Tesla's Autopilot assistance system is the focus of several investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) following accidents. The authority would also play a key role in the approval of the self-driving robotaxis envisaged by Musk. He wants to dispense with the more expensive laser radars and rely solely on cameras for the self-driving cars. However, many experts believe that laser radars are essential if self-driving cars are to be safe on the roads. Google's sister company Waymo also uses such technology in its reliably functioning robotaxis.